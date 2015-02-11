The Answer Premiere "Long Live the Renegades" Lyric Video —Exclusive

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of a new song—and lyric video—by the Answer.

The track, "Long Live the Renegades," is from the Irish band's new album, Raise a Little Hell, which will be released March 17 via Napalm Records.

The song is "a bit of a rocker," the band said in a press release. "We tried a slightly different production technique on this track by keeping it very dry.

"The song is about just doing what you do best and having a bit of a bunker mentality. This is our fifth album, and we’ve gone back to our earlier blues and roots style with what we think are harder rockin’ grooves. Hope you like it as much as we do!"

Raise a Little Hell was produced by Guillermo Will Maya and mixed by Chris Sheldon. It's a collection of hard-hitting anthems that point to the spirit of AC/DC and Thin Lizzy.

The album is available for preorder from Napalm Records and Amazon.

For more about the Answer, visit theanswer.ie and follow them on Facebook.