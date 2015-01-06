Archer Premiere "My Atrocity" Music Video

Santa Cruz-based hard rock/heavy metal trio Archer have premiered the official music video for "My Atrocity."

You can check it out below.

"My Atrocity" is the first song from the band's upcoming studio album, which is due early this year. The album was produced by Mike Clink (Guns N' Roses, Megadeth, UFO) and mastered by Maor Appelbaum (Halford, Sepultura, Yngwie Malmsteen).

Fans of classic heavy metal and killer guitars will enjoy this first cut from this Epiphone-endorsed trio. Be sure to pick up "My Atrocity," at iTunes, Amazon, Spotify and beyond!

For more about Archer, visit Archernation.com and their Facebook page.