Watch Foo Fighters Play "It's So Easy" with Guns N' Roses

During their set at the Firenze Rocks Festival in Florence, Italy, Foo Fighters surprised the assembled masses by bringing out none other than Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan for a fierce cover of Guns N' Roses' "It's So Easy." You can watch fan-filmed footage of the performance above.

This isn't the first time that Guns N' Roses' ongoing Not In This Lifetime tour and Foo Fighters' Concrete and Gold tour have crossed paths, resulting in a live cameo. Just last November, Guns N' Roses invited Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl onstage for a rollicking rendition of Guns N' Roses' "Paradise City" at a Tulsa, Oklahoma show.

Throughout the current, European leg of the Not In This Lifetime tour, Guns N' Roses have been pulling out some surprises of their own. Last week—at a show in Odense, Denmark—the band played B-side "Shadow of Your Love" live for the first time since 1987. The band also surprised and thrilled audiences with a cover of Velvet Revolver's "Slither" at a show at Olympiastadion in Berlin.

You can check out Guns N' Roses' full itinerary below.

Guns N' Roses 2018 Tour Dates:

6/18 - Paris, France - Download Festival

6/21 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop Metal Meeting

6/24 - Mannheim, Germany - Maimarktgelände

6/26 - Bordeaux, France - Matmut Stadium

6/29 - Madrid, Spain - Download Festival

7/01 - Barcelona, Spain - Estadio Olympico

7/04 - Nijmegen, Netherlands - Goffertpark

7/07 - Leipzig, Germany - Festwiese

7/09 - Chorzow, Poland - Stadion Slaski

7/13 - Moscow, Russia - Otkritie Arena

7/16 - Tallinn, Estonia - Tallinn Song Festival Ground

7/19 - Oslo, Norway - Valle Hovin

7/21 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Ullevi Stadium

11/8: Jakarta, Indonesia

11/11: Manila, Philippines

11/14: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

11/17: Taipei, Taiwan

11/20: Hong Kong, China

11/21: Hong Kong, China

11/25: Abu Dhabi, UAE