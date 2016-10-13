Avenged Sevenfold Premiere New Song, "The Stage"

(Image credit: Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

Avenged Sevenfold have dropped “The Stage,” a brand-new single. The song and its accompanying music video can be streamed below.

Last week, after numerous Avenged Sevenfold fans started report spotting the deathbat logo being projected on buildings and billboards across the world, there was much speculation as to what the band might have in store.

While no official news has been announced just yet, the band has launched a “deathbot” through the landing page of their official website where fans can ask questions pertaining to the band. Upon typing in the keywords “new album,” the deathbot revealed, “The answer to that question will be given at a special LIVE EVENT on October 27.”

In contrast to that, the keyword “tour” procures a snarkier response. According to the deathbot, “Nah, your city sucks.”