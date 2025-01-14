“Maybe Aerosmith will do something in the future, but it’s a big ‘if’ – the last thing I want to be doing is to try and push Steven in that direction”: Aerosmith bassist Tom Hamilton gives update on frontman Steven Tyler’s health

Last summer, the American rock institution Aerosmith shocked fans by announcing the band's retirement from touring after five decades on the road. In a social media statement, the band attributed the difficult decision to frontman Steven Tyler's vocal injury, forcing them to cut short an extensive North American tour.

However, it seems like this might not be the last we’ve heard from Aerosmith in the live circuit, as bassist Tom Hamilton shared with Boston radio station WBUR that the renowned frontman is recovering “really well” but added that the healing process “goes at its own pace.”

“Maybe Aerosmith will do something in the future, but it’s a big ‘if’ and the last thing I want to be doing is to try and push Steven in that direction. If we do anything in the future, it would come from him.”

The bassist had previously told Bass Player that, “as far as the career goes, I refuse to consider it over. There are a lot of things we could do in the future.”

He continued, “We’ll just have to see once we get out of reaction mode and back to creative mode. I’m going through a phase now where I can feel my playing taking a step upward. Inspiration is always right around the corner.”

As to whether this will take the shape of a full-scale reunion, Hamilton added, “I find it hard to believe that we'll never play again. I’ve been surprised by things that have happened with this band too many times to think that the future is closed.”