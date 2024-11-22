“Push comes to shove, then some guys pulls a knife. They arrested him – but that was my introduction to Dave’s band”: Alex Van Halen on the first time he and Eddie met David Lee Roth at a show that nearly ended in violence

Pre-Van Halen fame, the brothers were scheduled to play a gig at a local park – only to get replaced by Roth’s band at the last minute

David Lee Roth, Drummer Alex Van Halen and Eddie Van Halen of Van Halen perform at Shoreline Amphitheatre on July 16, 2015 in Mountain View, California
Being a member of a hugely successful rock band can often come with a lot of baggage – an observation that’s exemplified by the complex relationship between David Lee Roth and the two Van Halen brothers.

After Alex Van Halen recently discussed his and Eddie’s relationship with Roth and its impact on the band in his latest book, Brothers, the drummer has now opened up about an altercation that foreshadowed their strained dynamic.

