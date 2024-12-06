“You could tell it was gonna be a good group, but people wouldn’t even book the band”: Long-awaited Becoming Led Zeppelin documentary gets its first trailer – and hints at the band’s early struggles

The first authorized Led Zeppelin documentary was premiered at the 2021 Venice International Film Festival – and now it’s been given a 2025 release date

Robert Plant, John Paul Jones and Jimmy Page of Led Zeppelin 1975
(Image credit: Chris Walter/WireImage/Getty Images)

The first trailer for the long-awaited Becoming Led Zeppelin documentary – which tells the story of the hard rock icons’ early years – has finally arrived, years after the film’s official premiere.

Becoming Led Zeppelin is one of the most anticipated guitar and music documentaries of recent years. The film, which will be the first-ever authorized Led Zep doc, was announced back in 2019, and received its first airing at the Venice International Film Festival in 2021.

