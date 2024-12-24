“When Jerry left, that was the end of the Grateful Dead. Period. There’s just no way that you can replace Jerry Garcia”: The Grateful Dead on Jerry Garcia’s lasting impact on their legacy – and how they felt the band couldn’t go on without him
The band looked back on lead guitarist Jerry Garcia’s pivotal role when they received this year’s prestigious Kennedy Center Honor
The late Jerry Garcia played a key role in cementing the Grateful Dead’s legacy as the behemoth it is today, serving as the principal songwriter, lead guitarist, and multi-instrumentalist. His influence was so profound that the rest of the band doubted whether the group could continue without him after his passing in 1995.
“I didn’t think it would [go on], because when Jerry left, that was the end of the Grateful Dead. Period,” drummer Bill Kreutzmann tells CBS Mornings. “There’s just no way that you can replace Jerry Garcia.
He continues, “There’s great, wonderful players out there that can sit in, but Jerry had this thing. He took over the whole stage. He had everybody’s attention. He had all the musicians’ attention, and we followed him very closely. He would hold the rhythm down, sometimes a lot. It was a way of not ever getting lost when he was on stage.”
The band did indeed disband a few month’s after Garcia death. However, since then, there have been a number of reunions by the surviving members and combinations of different musicians – and guitarist Bob Weir insists that Garcia still very much serves as a source of inspiration, even visiting him in his dreams.
“I had a dream not long ago. In the dream, Jerry comes to me and he says, ‘Listen, I’m going to invite a song in to meet you,’” he explains. “‘I want you to meet this song,’ and then he goes and does that.”
He continues, “[The dream] solidified in me the notion that, yes, these characters that we evoke when we sing the songs, and these lines that we play, they're living things. They come and visit our world and they come through us.”
Earlier this month, the Grateful Dead received this year's Kennedy Center Honors alongside Bonnie Raitt, Francis Ford Coppola, and Arturo Sandoval.
Get The Pick Newsletter
All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**
Join now for unlimited access
US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year
UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year
Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49
Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.
“Nigel has been running a cheese and guitar shop in Berwick-upon-Tweed”: Spinal Tap II director teases what we can expect from the long-awaited sequel
“Further proof that the gear doesn’t matter when you have the skills to pay the bills”: When their gear didn’t turn up for a festival performance, Primus played brand-new Fender guitars from Guitar Center – with the tags still on