Heirs of Jimi Hendrix's bandmates lose years-long royalties dispute against the Hendrix Estate and Sony Music

Jimi Hendrix seated with drummer Mitch Mitchell (left) and bassist Noel Redding (right) of the Jimi Hendrix Experience in London, circa August 1967

A judge in London has rejected claims by the heirs of two of Jimi Hendrix’s former bandmates in their bid to secure royalties from the icon’s catalog, following what’s proven to be a long-running dispute with Sony Music and the Hendrix estate.

According to British High Court Judge Edwin Johnson, Jimi Hendrix Experience bassist Noel Redding and drummer John “Mitch” Mitchell both signed a recording agreement on October 11, 1966, that waived their rights and wholly eliminated the possibility of future royalties.

“I conclude that the first owners of the copyrights… were the producers,” Judge Johnson wrote in the 140-page ruling [obtained by Rolling Stone].

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The judge goes on to say that a critical clause in the original agreement meant that the producers, and not the Jimi Hendrix Experience musicians, owned the rights to “any sound recordings made hereunder.”

The sub-clause also specified that the rights covered “the copyright throughout the world in all sound recordings of performances of musical works by the artistes.”

The judge continues, “It is difficult to see how this could have been expressed more clearly. The producers were to have the copyright in sound recordings made pursuant to the terms of the recording agreement. This clearly included the recordings, which were all made pursuant to the terms of the recording agreement.”

The agreement was “clear and unequivocal,” with “no temporal or territorial limitation to this agreement” or anything qualifying ownership.

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Furthermore, the judge found that, after Hendrix’s death in 1970, a “series of transactions” made his estate “the ultimate successor” to the producers’ rights under the recording agreement.

As for Hendrix’s own heirs, Janine Hendrix, his younger sister and the CEO of Experience Hendrix, cheered the ruling, commenting in a statement, “Jimi’s music is more than a catalog – it’s a living piece of our family’s soul, filled with his spirit, his passion, and his truth.

“This decision means we can continue protecting that legacy with the love, care, and integrity it deserves, and ensure his voice is honored for generations to come.” Redding and Mitchell’s representatives did not reply to Rolling Stone’s request for comment.

Earlier this year, another high-profile royalties dispute was settled after Sting paid around $800,000 to his former Police bandmates, Andy Summers and Stewart Copeland.