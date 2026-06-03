“More Tim Henson than Bob Dylan”: An Elvis Presley guitar and Bob Dylan’s ultra-luxe custom Strat are up for sale – and could fetch a combined $1.5 million

Two guitars from the collections of Elvis Presley and Bob Dylan are up for sale and are set to fetch a combined $1.55 million.

A classical guitar from the King of Rock n’ Roll, and a unique Fender Stratocaster from folk icon, are both up for grabs via New Orleans antique experts M.S. Rau. They have $900,000 and $650,000 price tags hanging off their headstocks, respectively.

Dylan’s custom Strat, as revealed by Robb Report, was crafted in 1993 at the then-new Fender Custom Shop by master builder J.W. Black, who also worked closely with Jeff Beck.

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It features a unique aluminum body engraved with an impressively intricate Art Nouveau-style design that extends across its fretboard, making it a little more Tim Henson than typical Dylan.

The guitar was one of four experimental builds showcased at NAMM 1993, while beneath the pickguard an inscription reads: “J. Black for Bob Dylan.”

Though Dylan started his career on an acoustic guitar, he controversially pivoted to electric at the 1965 Newport Folk Festival, with a Strat as his weapon of choice.

The Telecaster played by his foil, Mike Bloomfield – which was dubbed the guitar that killed folk – went up for sale for $275,000 last year. The $900K price tag here puts the Tele to shame.

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Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: M.S. Rau ) (Image credit: M.S. Rau )

Elvis’ classical guitar, meanwhile, represents a more traditional instrument and is believed to have been his sidekick circa 1958, when he was stationed in Germany during mandatory military service.

It sports a natural finish with a smart black trim, and single-dot inlays at the fifth, seventh, ninth, and 12th frets.

Presley reportedly gifted the guitar to a close friend in Las Vegas in 1976 after an impromptu rendition of That’s All Right. He then signed the acoustic’s soundboard as one final parting gesture. Although a little worn now, that signature is still visible.

Between Germany and Las Vegas, the guitar reportedly remained by Elvis’ side for nearly 20 years as he became a global superstar in the 1960s and ‘70s.

(Image credit: M.S. Rau)

The instrument is being sold with a certificate of authenticity issued by Graceland Records in 1995, as well as “unique images” of the late icon.

It comes after the King’s 1968 Comeback Special Hagstrom Viking II hit the auction block with a $1 million estimate in April.

“Elvis Presley and Bob Dylan are two of the most influential musicians in history, and these guitars are among the most important examples of music memorabilia I have ever encountered,” says M.S. Rau owner Bill Rau.

“To have a classical guitar owned, played, and signed by Elvis Presley alongside a limited-edition Stratocaster custom-built for Bob Dylan is nothing short of extraordinary, with comparable examples having approached and surpassed the million-dollar mark.”

Head over to M.S. Rau for more.