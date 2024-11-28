“By the third or fourth 'JUNT' from the guitars my son was in tears”: Knocked Loose and Poppy shock late-night TV viewers with hell-raising performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The rapidly rising band delivered a pyrotechnic, mosh pit-fueled set that shone a bright spotlight on modern hardcore genres. But the late-night TV beatdown wasn't to everyone's tastes

US Band Knocked Loose performs on stage during the Heavy Metal Rock Festival Copenhell on Refshaleoeen in Copenhagen, on June 16, 2022
(Image credit: Torben Christensen/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images)

In what might have been one of the most hardcore performances ever to grace the Jimmy Kimmel Live! stage, Knocked Loose and Poppy brought their unique brand of metalcore to the late-night TV spotlight.

The two acts performed the Grammy-nominated track Suffocate in the pouring rain – which, together with the pyrotechnics and visuals – and a very present mosh pit, firmly cemented Knocked Loose's position as one of the most essential heavy guitar bands of 2024, and showcased Poppy's chameleonic talents.

