Orianthi’s new Band of Gypsys-inspired supergroup, The Power of 3, announce debut album with Hendrix producer Eddie Kramer: “We did a 25-minute jam, and he had to mix that. He was sweating afterward!”

Orianthi-fronted power trio The Power of 3, featuring acclaimed drummer Cindy Blackman Santana and bassist Rhonda Smith, have announced their self-titled debut album and debut double single, War in the Streets and Treat Me Like a Lady.

The album, out on December 11 via She2Music, was produced by legendary Jimi Hendrix and Davie Bowie collaborator Eddie Kramer and features a special guest appearance by Carlos Santana.

Recorded entirely in analog, the record promises to capture “the raw chemistry of three world-class musicians whose collective careers have included collaborations with Michael Jackson, Prince, Jeff Beck, Alice Cooper, Beyoncé, Lenny Kravitz, Santana, and Pharoah Sanders.”

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The Power of 3’s origin story harks back to a suggestion by Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis, who encouraged Orianthi to assemble a power trio inspired by Hendrix collective Band of Gypsys.

Orianthi reached out to Blackman Santana, known for her work with Lenny Kravitz and Carlos Santana. The two went on to recruit Smith, who held down the low-end for Prince, Jeff Beck, and Beyoncé.

War In The Streets - YouTube Watch On

Speaking about the new ensemble, Orianthi says, “I know people all over the world want to see us, and we can't wait. It'll be so much fun to get out there. Playing together with Cindy and Rhonda, this is like a powerhouse. It's not just me... this is a real band.”

In a recent interview with Guitar World, the guitarist also spoke about working with a producer who has a fair few legends under his belt, including Jimi Hendrix.

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“He definitely has brought out something that other producers haven’t with his energy alone,” she said.

“Eddie focuses on getting the right microphone placement and works his magic... It’s very old-school and interesting. I love watching Eddie in the studio when he’s panning and doing wild shit. We did a 25-minute jam, which will be on the record, and he had to mix that. He was sweating afterward!”

The Power Of 3 (Orianthi) - First live public performance, at Allegiant Stadium. 11-17-25 - YouTube Watch On

She continued, “Because I’m such a huge Hendrix fan, I respect him so much. He suggests things like, ‘Why don’t you try this amplifier, this setting, this pedal, or this guitar?’ I’ll try whatever he calls for, you know? My heart is open. Being in the studio with Eddie Kramer and Kevin is an honor.”

The trio has already made its live debut, having played at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium twice, most recently before the Raiders-Cowboys game last November.

Orianthi confirms that they’re now preparing to bring the project to audiences worldwide.

The Power of 3 is out December 11 via She2Music and available to preorder/presave now.