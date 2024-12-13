“Mustangs are sick. They can take quite a beating when you’re literally chucking yourselves around”: Meet Lambrini Girls, the noise-punks starting a riot with blunt punk and scathing social commentary

Features
By
( , )
published

Fresh from supporting IDLES and Amyl and The Sniffers and making a fan out of Iggy Pop, singer/guitarist Phoebe Lunny and bassist Lilly Macieira are on the brink of releasing their highly anticipated debut, and winning fans one flamethrower track at a time

Phoebe Lunny (Left) and Lilly Macieira (Right) on stage
(Image credit: Tone Verswijvel)

Mosh pits galore, beer sprayed over the crowd, singer/guitarist Phoebe Lunny and bassist Lilly Macieira pouring unequivocally British perry drink Lambrini into fans’ mouths. Lunny climbing structures, intense crowd surfing, and bulldozing through contentious political issues one by one – Lambrini Girls have the audience in the palm of their hands at every venue and every show, with their heady mix of punk, hell-raising energy, and unabashed politics.

There's a palpable fervor surrounding a band on the brink of major success. Since the release of 2023’s six-track EP, You're Welcome, which established the Brighton-based noise-punks as the outspoken duo the UK's alternative scene so desperately needed, Lunny and Macieira have become one of the most theatrical and talked-about live acts around.​

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Janelle Borg
Janelle Borg

Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.