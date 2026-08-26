Marshall honors Jimi Hendrix with another limited-edition half-stack – and this one doesn’t cost $3.4k

Marshall is continuing to celebrate 60 years of one of the world’s greatest guitarists with three new Jimi Hendrix-inspired drops.

Few players have rewrote the guitar rule book quite like the late Jimi Hendrix. 60 years on from the beginning of the pair’s partnership, Marshall is paying tribute to one of its greatest champions.

The three new releases, which include Major V headphones and an Emberton III Bluetooth speaker, are headlined by the Studio Vintage JMH, a smaller version of that purple-splashed $3,400 half-stack that arrived last year.

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Guitar World had raved about the JHM amp, saying it “provides purist-satisfying 1959 Super Lead tones and feel,” and stands as a must-have for collectors. Here, 100 watts of tube amp glory has been condensed into a tighter 20W package.

The all-valve head also has a 5W power-reduction mode for smaller venues and happier neighbors. Saddled with ECC83 preamp valves, an ECC83 phase splitter, two EL34 power valves, and a switchable series effects loop, it’s vintage charm galore.

Its shell is handmade from plywood and wrapped in black Tolex, but it’s the aesthetic on top that stands out. Drawing on Hendrix’s fascination with the third eye and expanded vision, plus a splash of cosmic goodness, it gives the amp an absolutely killer look.

The amp face swaps Marshall’s black-and-gold look for black, silver, and purple, and serves up a Presence dial, three-band EQ, an additional High Treble dial, and a Normal control. Its voicing is based on the classic Studio Vintage amp.

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It is, Marshall says, “the sound of the plexi era,” delivering everything from “warm blues to biting leads.” The head pairs with an equally pretty JMH 2x12 angled cab, featuring two Celestion V-Type speakers.

Ally Venable has been chosen as the face of the amp’s promo.

“Marshall gave Hendrix the power, and Hendrix showed the world how to use it,” she says of their iconic partnership. “The sound you can get out of it is incredible; it has different options to get different kinds of overdrive in your playing. It’s not just something you can hear, but something you can feel.”

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The purple oil-on-water design continues across the drop, and can be found on Major V overhead headphones and an Emberton III Bluetooth speaker.

The Marshall Studio Vintage JMH is priced at $2,499.99, making it $1k cheaper than the previous release.

See Marshall for more.