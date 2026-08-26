Sweetwater just launched its Labor Day sale 2 weeks early with up to 50% off Fender guitars, Line 6 pedals, Marshall amps, and loads more
Jump on board this latest Sweetwater sale for an early Labor Day deal on some of the best guitar gear around right now
Labor Day doesn’t arrive until September 7th, but that hasn’t stopped Sweetwater from being first out of the gate with its up-to-50%-off sale. It’s the first of the major music retailers to start slashing prices, making for a great opportunity to save early and put your feet up for the long weekend.
There are hundreds of deals available on Fender, Marshall, Line 6, JHS, Electro-Harmonix, and loads more. There’s no end date set for the sale, but it’ll likely run at least through Labor Day, and probably a few days after that.
Sweetwater: Up to 50% off Labor Day
Grab some seriously early Labor Day deals on guitar gear with the epic Sweetwater sale that just launched. Discounts are hitting up to 50% off, making it a great way for guitarists to save big on gear ahead of the long weekend.
It’s my job to keep tabs on all the biggest and best sales across all the major music retailers, so of course I dived into this one as soon as it landed in my inbox. The first deal to catch my eye is a stonking $330 off this futuristic Strandberg Boden Prog NX 7. One for the shredders out there, it’s a supremely balanced, lightweight, and fast-playing instrument that can deliver some of the heaviest riffs imaginable.
If you’re looking to stock up on essential accessories, then there’s a great deal on Ernie Ball Slinky electric guitar strings. Buy a 3-pack, and you’ll get another set of strings completely free of charge. That’s a saving of $8.99! The deal is available on both the Regular Slinky and the Super Slinky sets.
JHS’ limited-edition, bulb-driven Uni-Vibe-style pedal, Good Vibrations, has a huge $100 off in the sale. It’s quite a big unit, I’ll admit, but I absolutely love the preamp in this thing. It adds loads of extra punch to your tone. It’s a warm-sounding, fully analog pedal that can cover surf, psychedelic, or even ambient styles of playing.
All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox!
Matt is a Junior Deals Writer here at Guitar World. He regularly tests and reviews music gear with a focus on guitars, amps, pedals, modelers, and pretty much anything else guitar-related. Matt worked in music retail for 5 years at Dawsons Music and Northwest Guitars and has written for various music sites including MusicRadar, Guitar Player, Guitar.com, Ultimate Guitar, and Thomann’s t.blog. A regularly gigging guitarist with over 20 years of experience playing live and writing and recording in bands, he's performed everything from jazz to djent, gigging all over the country in more dingy venues than you can shake a drop-tuned guitar at. When not writing articles for Guitar World, you'll find him making a racket with northern noise punks Never Better.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.