Labor Day doesn’t arrive until September 7th, but that hasn’t stopped Sweetwater from being first out of the gate with its up-to-50%-off sale . It’s the first of the major music retailers to start slashing prices, making for a great opportunity to save early and put your feet up for the long weekend.

There are hundreds of deals available on Fender, Marshall, Line 6, JHS, Electro-Harmonix, and loads more. There’s no end date set for the sale, but it’ll likely run at least through Labor Day, and probably a few days after that.

Sweetwater: Up to 50% off Labor Day

Grab some seriously early Labor Day deals on guitar gear with the epic Sweetwater sale that just launched. Discounts are hitting up to 50% off, making it a great way for guitarists to save big on gear ahead of the long weekend.

It’s my job to keep tabs on all the biggest and best sales across all the major music retailers, so of course I dived into this one as soon as it landed in my inbox. The first deal to catch my eye is a stonking $330 off this futuristic Strandberg Boden Prog NX 7 . One for the shredders out there, it’s a supremely balanced, lightweight, and fast-playing instrument that can deliver some of the heaviest riffs imaginable.

If you’re looking to stock up on essential accessories, then there’s a great deal on Ernie Ball Slinky electric guitar strings. Buy a 3-pack, and you’ll get another set of strings completely free of charge. That’s a saving of $8.99! The deal is available on both the Regular Slinky and the Super Slinky sets.