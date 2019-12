Remember the guy who became an Internet sensation earlier this year when he released videos for his ukulele cover of Slayer’s “War Ensemble," followed by his banjo version of “Raining Blood”?

Well, Chicago-based guitarist Rob Scallon is back yet again — this time with a banjo cover of Slayer's “Angel of Death,” solos and all. Check it out below and let us know what you think in the comments or on Facebook.

