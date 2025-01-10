“My job was to add feel and groove to Brian’s written bass parts. I tried to keep it cooking for him”: Carol Kaye on how she made Pet Sounds with the Beach Boys – and why good basslines don't come from scales

Features
By
( )
published

Kaye, the first lady of the electric bass, played her P-Bass through a Fender Super Reverb 4x10 combo on the iconic record

Carol Kaye playing bass guitar in a Los Angeles recording studio, early 1960&#039;s
(Image credit: Getty Images)

A trick question: what female musician played a seminal role in the music of a '60s songwriting genius? No, not Dionne Warwick with Burt Bacharach – it's Carol Kaye, the first lady of the electric bass, with Brian Wilson.

Alongside historic sessions for Help Me Rhonda, California Girls, Good Vibrations, and the albums Pet Sounds and Smile, Kaye also compiled countless movie and TV score credits; she also recorded with the likes of Joe Cocker, Frank Zappa, Quincy Jones, Ray Charles, Sonny & Cher, Frank & Nancy Sinatra, and was a member of producer Phil Spector's famed studio team, the Wrecking Crew.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Chris Jisi

Chris Jisi was Contributing Editor, Senior Contributing Editor, and Editor In Chief on Bass Player 1989-2018. He is the author of Brave New Bass, a compilation of interviews with bass players like Marcus Miller, Flea, Will Lee, Tony Levin, Jeff Berlin, Les Claypool and more, and The Fretless Bass, with insight from over 25 masters including Tony Levin, Marcus Miller, Gary Willis, Richard Bona, Jimmy Haslip, and Percy Jones.