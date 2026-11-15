Sting acquired his famously battered ’57 P-Bass after playing it in a promo video. But for which song? Test your knowledge of Sting and The Police with our quiz

You may know Sting as the bass-playing singer and primary songwriter for The Police, or as the solo artist behind hits like Englishman In New York.

He’s also collaborated with lutenist Edin Karamazov, written a Broadway musical, and teamed up with Shaggy for a reggae-pop album. Your kids know him as the levitating guy from Bee Movie. Everyone knows Sting for something.

We know him as Gordon Sumner, who formed The Police in 1977 and went on to become one of the world’s most recognisable bass players.

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With The Police, Sting released five chart-topping albums before the trio disbanded in 1983. He also brought reggae influences – featuring one-drops and unexpected rests – into rock, starting with 1978’s Roxanne. Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic is another masterclass of space and development.

Still skeptical of his bass brilliance? Check out the weird Masoko Tanga.

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For his debut album as a solo artist, Sting put down his bass guitar and let his new rhythm section, most of whom were veterans of jazz legend Miles Davis’ touring band, support his distinctive voice.

Sting’s second solo album also featured numerous guests, including Eric Clapton, Mark Knopfler, Hiram Bullock and former bandmate Andy Summers.

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Sting has built a career full of fascinating twists. Think you know his story? Take our quiz and find out.