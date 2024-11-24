“My Dad called me a ‘rhythm bassist’, but all he taught me was a power chord and an AC/DC drum beat”: Wolfgang Van Halen on calling the shots in rock’s royal family

He isn’t just Eddie’s kid, Wolfgang Van Halen is a talented bass player with his own style

Musicians Eddie Van Halen (L) and Wolfgang Van Halen of Van Halen perform at their dress rehearsal for family and friends at the Forum on February 8, 2012 in Inglewood, California.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Pursue a career in music with a surname like Mingus, Pastorius, or Jamerson, and you can bet at some point you'll be subject to unfair scrutiny of your ability and motivation. If Wolfgang Van Halen – son of the man many regard as the best guitarist of all time – is letting that pressure get to him, he's a master of disguise.

“People always think that dad taught me how to play everything,” Wolfgang told Bass Player. “He called me a ‘rhythm bassist’, but all he did was teach me a power chord and an AC/DC-style drum beat. From there, I just played along.”

Brian Fox