Beyond Creation Premiere "L'exorde" Playthrough Video — Exclusive

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents an exclusive playthrough video of "L'exorde" by Beyond Creation.

The song is from the band's second album, Earthborn Evolution, which was released October 28, 2014, via Seasons of Mist. You can order the album right here.

Hailing from Montréal, this quintet is comprised of Simon Girard (vocals/guitar), Kevin Chartré (guitars),

Hugo Doyon-Karout (bass) and Philippe Boucher (drums). The band blends death-metal chops with progressive structures, constantly looking to blaze a new trail for death metal.

