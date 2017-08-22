Billy Corgan Announces New Solo Album, 'Ogilala'

Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan—now going under his full name, William Patrick Corgan—has announced a new solo album, Ogilala, and shared a new song called "Aeronaut."
Ogilala—which is set for an October 13 release via BMG—was produced by Rick Rubin. Its songs are, like "Aeronaut," more spare than his work with Smashing Pumpkins, leaning far more heavily on acoustic guitar and piano, instrumentation-wise.
"Having written the songs for voice and guitar, I put myself in Rick’s hands to take the music wherever he’d like," Corgan said. "Normally I would have done more, and tinkered more on production, but rather Rick put the onus on me to deliver at a molecular level via live takes. The rest was simply a reaction."
With the album, Corgan also announced that he would embark on a solo acoustic North American tour starting in October.
You can check out "Aeronaut," the tracklist for Ogilalaand the dates for Corgan's upcoming tour below.
Ogilala:
- 01 Zowie
- 02 Processional
- 03 The Spaniards
- 04 Aeronaut
- 05 The Long Goodbye
- 06 Half-Life of an Autodidact
- 07 Amarinthe
- 08 Antietam
- 09 Mandaryne
- 10 Shiloh
- 11 Archer
William Patrick Corgan Acoustic Tour:
10-14 Brooklyn, NY - Murmrr Theatre
10-15 Brooklyn, NY - Murmrr Theatre
10-18 Wilmington, DE - Grand Opera House
10-20 Toronto, Ontario - Queen Elizabeth Theatre
10-24 Chicago, IL - Athenaeum Theatre
10-25 Chicago, IL - Athenaeum Theatre
10-27 Nashville, TN - CMA Theater
10-29 Boulder, CO - Boulder Theater
11-01 San Francisco, CA - Herbst Theatre
11-02 San Francisco, CA - Herbst Theatre
11-09 Los Angeles, CA - The Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever Cemetery
11-10 Los Angeles, CA - The Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever Cemetery
11-11 Los Angeles, CA - The Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever Cemetery