Billy Corgan Announces New Solo Album, 'Ogilala'

(Image credit: Noam Galai/Getty Images)

Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan—now going under his full name, William Patrick Corgan—has announced a new solo album, Ogilala, and shared a new song called "Aeronaut."

Ogilala—which is set for an October 13 release via BMG—was produced by Rick Rubin. Its songs are, like "Aeronaut," more spare than his work with Smashing Pumpkins, leaning far more heavily on acoustic guitar and piano, instrumentation-wise.

"Having written the songs for voice and guitar, I put myself in Rick’s hands to take the music wherever he’d like," Corgan said. "Normally I would have done more, and tinkered more on production, but rather Rick put the onus on me to deliver at a molecular level via live takes. The rest was simply a reaction."

With the album, Corgan also announced that he would embark on a solo acoustic North American tour starting in October.

You can check out "Aeronaut," the tracklist for Ogilalaand the dates for Corgan's upcoming tour below.

Ogilala:

01 Zowie

02 Processional

03 The Spaniards

04 Aeronaut

05 The Long Goodbye

06 Half-Life of an Autodidact

07 Amarinthe

08 Antietam

09 Mandaryne

10 Shiloh

11 Archer

William Patrick Corgan Acoustic Tour:

10-14 Brooklyn, NY - Murmrr Theatre

10-15 Brooklyn, NY - Murmrr Theatre

10-18 Wilmington, DE - Grand Opera House

10-20 Toronto, Ontario - Queen Elizabeth Theatre

10-24 Chicago, IL - Athenaeum Theatre

10-25 Chicago, IL - Athenaeum Theatre

10-27 Nashville, TN - CMA Theater

10-29 Boulder, CO - Boulder Theater

11-01 San Francisco, CA - Herbst Theatre

11-02 San Francisco, CA - Herbst Theatre

11-09 Los Angeles, CA - The Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever Cemetery

11-10 Los Angeles, CA - The Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever Cemetery

11-11 Los Angeles, CA - The Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever Cemetery