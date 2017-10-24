Black Country Communion Unveil "Last Song for My Resting Place" Music Video

(Image credit: Neil Zlozower)

Black Country Communion—the rock group comprised of vocalist/bassist Glenn Hughes (Deep Purple, Trapeze), drummer Jason Bonham (Led Zeppelin, Foreigner), Derek Sherinian (Dream Theater, Alice Cooper, Billy Idol) and blues-rock guitarist/vocalist Joe Bonamassa—have released a new music video for "Last Song for My Resting Place."

The video for the song—taken from the band's fourth album, BCCIV, which came out last month—shows the band laying down the lengthy track in the studio. You can watch it below.

Of the writing process for BCCIV, Hughes told Guitar World last month "On the first three records, Joe [Bonamassa] had come to my home a total of maybe eight times. On this one, he came eleven days and I had never seen him so committed to writing."

"It was a glorious moment for both of us. We literally sat a yard apart in my studio facing each other and these songs just came right out one after the other."

"By the time we got to song three, 'Wanderlust,' and took off on that chorus," he continued "I said 'Oh my god!' We're touching on a little bit of Abbey Road here! We've got this amazing groove and guitar thing!' I was in heaven and that’s when I knew that everything was going to be ok."

