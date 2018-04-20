Black Stone Cherry Perform 'Foxy Lady’ Inside Jimi Hendrix's Sixties London Flat

Black Stone Cherry's brand-new studio album, Family Tree—the much-anticipated follow-up to 2016’s Kentucky—was released worldwide via Mascot Records today.

Recently, the Kentucky-bred rockers gave an exclusive performance inside Jimi Hendrix's Sixties London flat. The session included Hendrix's "Foxy Lady," plus "Tired of the Rain" and their new single, "Bad Habit," one of the standout tracks from Family Tree. Check out video footage above ("Foxy Lady") and below, courtesy of Guitar Interactive Magazine.

Black Stone Cherry are famous for stellar acoustic performances that equal—in terms of energy and pace—their full-blown electric live shows, and these videos are no exception. It certainly doesn't hurt that the venue is no ordinary space, but the former home of one of the biggest icons of popular music.

Jimi lived in the apartment—set in the heart of London's Mayfair at 23-25 Brook St.—in 1968 with his girlfriend, Kathy Etchingham. It's the one place Jimi called his true home. It also happens to be right next door to the 18th-century residence of George Frideric Handel. In fact, Handel wrote Messiah while he was living there. Rumor has it that Jimi was intrigued by his musical and geographical connection to Handel and is even said to have seen Handel's ghost in the bedroom mirror; however, I'm sure no alcohol was involved during this alleged sighting.

Family Tree Track List: