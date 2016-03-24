Black Stone Cherry Premiere "Soul Machine" Lyric Video

(Image credit: Rob Fenn)

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of a new lyric video by Black Stone Cherry.

The song, "Soul Machine," is from the band's new album, Kentucky, which will be released April 1 via Mascot Label Group/Mascot Records.

Named after the band’s home state, the album—the band's fifth—is a "back to their roots" affair, with the four-piece band working with the same engineer in the same "local" studio, Barrick Recording, where they recorded their eponymous debut 10 years ago.

The album's cover art—which you can see below—features a bungalow in drummer John Fred Young’s back yard that serves as the band’s practice space—and that was passed down to them by Fred’s father, Richard Young, who founded the Kentucky Headhunters.

“We're beyond excited to bring Kentucky to you," says frontman/guitarist Chris Robertson. "Since the release of our debut, we've wanted to go back to the studio where it all began—and it finally happened. The original studio owner/engineer, all of the great equipment and Black Stone Cherry have been reunited for what I feel has been the most unique album we've ever made.

"We took it back to where it started, and something magical happened. These new songs are the heart and soul of who we were in 2006 and who we've become. There's something very special about these songs, and I can't wait for y'all to feel them."

The band is on tour for much of 2016; the most recent addition to the band’s schedule is the Carnival of Madness tour, which also includes Shinedown, Halestorm and Whiskey Myers. Full tour dates here.

Kentucky is available for pre-order here.

For more about Black Stone Cherry and Kentucky, visit blackstonecherry.com and check out the all-new May 2016 issue of Guitar World.