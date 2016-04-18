Black Stone Cherry Premiere "The Way of the Future" Playthrough Video

Black Stone Cherry's Chris Robertson and Ben Wells recently visited Guitar World HQ in New York City to play along to their new song, "The Way of the Future."

You can check out the video below.

"The Way of the Future” is the lead track from Black Stone Cherry's fifth studio album, Kentucky, which is out now via Mascot Label Group.

Named after the band’s home state, the album is a "back to their roots" affair, with the four-piece band working with the same engineer in the same "local" studio, Barrick Recording, where they recorded their eponymous debut 10 years ago.

“We're beyond excited to bring Kentucky to you," Robertson says. "Since the release of our debut, we've wanted to go back to the studio where it all began—and it finally happened. The original studio owner/engineer, all of the great equipment and Black Stone Cherry have been reunited for what I feel has been the most unique album we've ever made.

"We took it back to where it started, and something magical happened. These new songs are the heart and soul of who we were in 2006 and who we've become. There's something very special about these songs, and I can't wait for y'all to feel them."

The band is on tour for much of 2016; the most recent addition to their schedule is the Carnival of Madness tour, which also includes Shinedown, Halestorm and Whiskey Myers. Full tour dates here.

For more about Black Stone Cherry and Kentucky, visit blackstonecherry.com.