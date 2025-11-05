“I found this in a store and it sounded amazing. It cost about $500 less than a Fender would”: Geese are the latest indie-rock phenomenon – and their lead guitarist is repping this Billy Corgan-approved guitar brand
Ditching more mainstream brands, lead guitarist Emily Green looks back on how she got her go-to guitar
Brooklynites Geese seem to be taking social media and the indie-rock airwaves by storm with their latest album, Getting Killed.
The band appears to have transcended the niche and are now firmly making their way into the mainstream, becoming one of those “artists’ favorite artists” and turning everyone from actor Cillian Murphy to St. Vincent into fans.
Back in 2022, following the release of their sophomore album, Projector, Guitar World interviewed the guitar duo of Emily Green and Foster Hudson, who described that record by saying, “There’s a lot of youthful energy in the record. We were in high school and just doing our thing. And we’re still babies, we’re still only 19.”
Hudson's weapon of choice for that era was a Les Paul Special, equipped with two P-90s. And, while the guitarist announced his departure from the band in 2023, Green can still be seen rocking her black Reverend Double Agent with a humbucker in the bridge and a P-90 in the neck position – a key part of her guitar arsenal.
“I was very close to buying a Fender when I was looking for a guitar,” she said. “Then I found this in a store, and it sounded amazing. It cost about $500 less than a Fender would, so I got it!”
And, speaking of Reverend, the guitar brand's founders recently spoke to Guitar World about their wild signature collaborations with the Smashing Pumpkins, Vernon Reid, and Reeves Gabrels – and what it takes to make an artist’s dreams come true.
