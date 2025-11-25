“Right before we get on stage, Paul said, ‘I don't want to discourage you, but you’ve got 4,000 people in the crowd – and a worldwide stream’”: Meet Magnolia Boulevard, the soulful rockers personally backed by Paul Reed Smith

"We had someone recently describe us as 'Appalachian soul,' and I really like that," says Maggie Noëlle, chief singer and rhythm guitarist for Magnolia Boulevard, a Kentucky-based quintet making waves with their unique blend of Southern rock, folk, and soulful vocals.

The band has an unlikely mentor, as Paul Reed Smith, the mastermind behind PRS Guitars, is the one to thank for setting them on the right path. "There's a local guitar shop here in Lexington called Willcutt Guitars, and it's a really small shop, but they're one of the largest PRS sellers. It was their 50th anniversary, and we were asked to play a show to celebrate," Noëlle recalls.

Magnolia Boulevard Devil You Know (Live at Stone Church - Brattleboro, VT) - YouTube Watch On

"Paul was actually there and saw us perform. He immediately loved our sound. A couple of weeks later, he invited us to perform at an Experience PRS showcase at the factory in Maryland. That was huge!"

Paul clearly knew how big the show was, too, giving Noëlle a few words of… encouragement. "Right before we get on stage, [Paul] was like, 'Maggie, baby, I don't want to discourage you, but you've got 4,000 people in the crowd – and a worldwide stream.' He was telling me the number of people who were watching, and I was like, 'Oh, thank you,' she says with a nervous smile."

But this was more than just a gig; Paul took the band – which also features lead guitarist Austin Lewis, and keys player and occasional guitarist Ryan Allen – under his wing, offering to let them record for free in his home studio, assisting with mixing their previous EP, and even connecting them with industry professionals.

"After that, he just really helped. I think he just loved our sound. He believed in us and took us under his wing, and helped us on the business side of things," discloses Noëlle. "He helped us find our first manager and a booking agent. He's been a really, really good friend".

(Image credit: Magnolia Boulevard)

Naturally, the band would also receive some PRS guitars, with Noëlle now rocking John Mayer's SE Silver Sky.

Get The Pick Newsletter All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"This band is the first one I've ever played electric music with. I'm still learning a lot about the tech side of things, but I figured out what I like in terms of tone," she says. "I played my Vela for a while, then they sent me the Silver Sky, and it just changed everything. I really liked the pickups on it, and it's just easy to play."

Austin, who plays two PRS McCarty models, admits he wasn't very familiar with them before getting his hands on one.

"I just got this one right before our last tour," he says, showcasing a stunning sunburst model. "It's basically just a Les Paul setup with a PRS body. I didn't play many PRS models until Maggie had that one," he adds, gesturing at a white McCarty. "It kind of changed my life personally when I realized factory guitars could be amazing."

(Image credit: Magnolia Boulevard)

Along with their collection of PRS guitars, Paul gifted Maggie a striking paisley-print amplifier, which she now considers her go-to on stage. "They kept sending me those Sonzeras, and I don't know what it was, maybe, I didn't have a road case, but they just kept shitting out on me," she says, laughing.

"Long story short, I come home and find a package on my front door. It's a 50-watt combo! She's big and beefy, the heaviest piece of gear we've got in the van, but I love my amp!"

It appears that the amp is inspired by the now-discontinued PRS HXDA, boasting 50 watts of power, onboard reverb, and a funky paisley covering. Tonally, Maggie describes it as "super warm-sounding and loud." Coming from an acoustic background, Maggie says she used to battle with using gain, something that is less of a concern with her new amp.

"I've struggled with [gain] in the past with electric music. I like the loudness. I like the warmness, but struggle with the gain. I don't really like a whole lot of gain - but thankfully [this amp] is loud and it's warm and I love it."

(Image credit: Magnolia Boulevard)

People in Kentucky are a lot less worried about getting popular than people in Nashville Ryan Allen

Magnolia Boulevard wear their influences proudly but believes their grounded Kentucky spirit is what truly sets them apart. When asked about the difference between their brand of Americana and that coming out of Nashville, Maggie explains, "I think it's authenticity."

Ryan chimes in, "People in Kentucky are a lot less worried about getting popular than people in Nashville." He continues, "We really are just making the music that we like, and we're not trying to fit into any kind of boxes. The music we're listening to is from our friends' bands. It's not really the bands on the radio because we're not trying to be like that."