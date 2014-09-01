Boss Unveils RC-1 Loop Station Compact Looper Pedal for Guitarists — Demo Video

Boss has announced the RC-1 Loop Station, the new entry-level model in the company’s lineup of dedicated loop recording devices.

From the company:

Battery-powered and affordable, the RC-1’s straightforward operation makes it easier than ever for guitarists, bassists and other musicians to incorporate the fun of looping into their live performances and practice sessions.

For more than a decade, Boss has led the industry in loop recording technology. Five current Loop Station products serve the needs of all types of musicians, and looping functions are integrated into many other Boss products. Designed with guitarists and bassists in mind, the RC-1 sheds the more sophisticated features found in other Loop Stations, offering a streamlined approach that will appeal to both beginning players and advanced musicians who like to keep things simple.

Built to record loops and nothing else, the RC-1 is all about instant musical satisfaction and creative enjoyment. Housed in the famous, ultra-durable Boss compact pedal case, the stripped-down RC-1 lets players experience the fun of spontaneous loop creation with no complicated controls or features to get in the way.

Loop recording has never been more intuitive and hassle-free than it is with the RC-1. Record, overdub, play/stop, undo/redo, and clear operations are all accomplished with one integrated pedal, while the loop level is controlled with the panel’s single knob. The unique circular loop indicator features 24 multi-colored LEDs, providing instant feedback on the operation mode and cycle status of the current loop.

The RC-1 offers high-quality sound with up to 12 full minutes of stereo recording time. The last loop session is stored in memory even when the power is turned off, so players can preserve their performances for the next practice session or gig. The pedal can be powered with an optional PSA-series AC adapter or a single 9-volt battery. Up to 4.5 hours of battery operation provides great convenience for busking, street performing, open-mic nights, and other mobile playing situations.

Just like other Boss compact pedals, the RC-1 integrates easily onto a pedalboard loaded with other stomps. Dual inputs and outputs let guitarists and bassists with sophisticated effects setups loop in true stereo. By using just one input and one output, the RC-1 can be used in a standard mono rig as well. Stereo operation also allows synth players to loop without sacrificing the rich, full stereo sound of their instruments.

Users can connect an optional external pedal to the RC-1 to expand their real-time control options if desired. The new FS-7 Dual Footswitch is an ideal companion, offering control of the looper’s stop, clear, and undo/redo functions in an extremely compact footprint. The FS-7 includes status LEDs, and comes with a DC splitter cable to allow a single PSA adapter to provide power to both the RC-1 and FS-7.

For more information, visit BossUS.com.