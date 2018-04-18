Breaking Benjamin Release Sixth Studio Album, ‘Ember’

Photo by Chris Yankton

Breaking Benjamin have released their highly-anticipated sixth studio album, Ember. The self-produced LP has already spun off a #1 rock radio track, “Red Cold River,” and is the follow-up to the band’s 2015 #1 album, Dark Before Dawn.

The band has also released a music video for “Torn in Two,” the second chapter in a trilogy chronicling the living hell a father goes through when his daughter is murdered and what he will endure to save her soul. The cinematic and intense imagery pulls inspiration from the epic poem Dante’s Inferno, and for diehard fans, hints of past Breaking Benjamin videos. Watch it below.

Additionally, Breaking Benjamin have partnered with Prevent Child Abuse America, donating $0.25 of each ticket sold to their summer co-headline tour with Five Finger Death Punch to the organization.

“I have always had a soft spot for children, especially being a father myself,” comments founder/frontman Ben Burnley. “We do a lot of work with St. Jude Children’s Hospital and love helping there where we can. Since April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month, we wanted to do something to bring awareness to that as well as encourage others to do their part in helping the innocent voices of the future. We’re pleased to be donating .25 cents of each ticket on our summer tour to the country’s biggest foundation for child abuse awareness, Prevent Child Abuse America, so they may continue their journey to put an end to it.”

Currently, Breaking Benjamin are gearing up for their spring headline tour which kicks off April 25 and continues through mid-May, where they'll deliver main stage performances at this year’s biggest rock festivals. Fans who purchase any pair of tickets to the spring dates will receive a redemption for a free physical version of Ember.

Following the spring run, the band will kick off a co-headline summer tour in July with heavy-hitters Five Finger Death Punch, plus special guests Nothing More and Bad Wolves.

For tickets, VIP packages and more tour information, visit breakingbenjamin.com.

Breaking Benjamin Spring Tour Dates:

4/25 Richmond, VA The National ^

4/26 North Myrtle Beach, SC House of Blues ^

4/28 Jacksonville, FL Welcome to Rockville *

4/29 Ft. Lauderdale, FL Fort Rock *

5/3 Chattanooga, TN The Signal ^

5/5 Concord, NC Carolina Rebellion *

5/7 Nashville, TN Marathon Music Works ^

5/9 Springfield, MO Shrine Mosque ^

5/11 Sioux Falls, SD The District ^

5/12 Somerset, WI Northern Invasion*

5/15 Kansas City, MO Uptown Theatre

5/16 Clive, IA 7 Flags Event Center ^

5/18 Columbus, OH Rock on the Range *

^ indicates with openers 10 Years

* Indicates Festival Date

Breaking Benjamin + Five Finger Death Punch Summer Tour Dates:

7/16/18 – White River Amphitheatre – Seattle, WA **

7/18/18 – Spokane Arena – Spokane, WA **

7/20/18 – Taco Bell Arena – Boise, ID

7/21/18 – USANA Amphitheatre – Salt Lake City, UT

7/24/18 – Shoreline Amphitheatre – San Francisco, CA

7/25/18 – Mattress Firm Arena – San Diego, CA

7/27/18 – FivePoint Amphitheatre – Irvine, CA

7/29/18 – Isleta Amphitheater – Albuquerque, NM **

8/1/18 – Austin 360 Amphitheatre – Austin, TX

8/3/18 – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion – Houston, TX **

8/4/18 – Starplex Pavilion – Dallas, TX

8/6/18 – BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove – Southaven, MS

8/7/18 – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis, MO

8/9/18 – Heritage Park Amphitheatre – Simpsonville, SC

8/11/18 – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre – Tampa, FL

8/12/18 – Verizon Amphitheatre – Atlanta, GA

8/14/18 – Keybank Pavilion – Pittsburgh, PA

8/15/18 – BB&T Pavilion – Camden, NJ

8/17/18 – The Pavilion Montage Mountain – Scranton, PA

8/18/18 – Xfinity Center – Boston, MA

8/20/18 – Budweiser Stage – Toronto, ON

8/22/18 – Lakeview Amphitheater – Syracuse, NY **

8/24/18 – Jiffy Lube Live – Bristow, VA

8/25/18 – PNC Bank Arts Center – Holmdel, NJ **

8/28/18 – Riverbend Music Center – Cincinnati, OH

8/29/18 – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Chicago, IL

8/31/18 – Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center – Indianapolis, IN **

9/1/18 – DTE Energy Music Theatre – Detroit, MI

9/3/18 – Darien Lakes Amphitheater – Darien Lakes, NY

9/6/18 – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater – Wantagh, NY **

9/7/18 – XFINITY Theatre – Hartford, CT

9/9/18 – Blossom Music Center – Cleveland, OH **

** - 5fdp, Breaking Benjamin & Bad Wolves only