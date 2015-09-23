Bruce Springsteen and Tom Morello Play Van Halen's "Jump" in 2014 — Video

So, yes, it's Bruce Springsteen's birthday. He was born on this date (September 23) in 1949.

We've already reminded you about his 2014 performance of AC/DC's "Highway to Hell" in Perth, Australia.

But let's not forget his performance of Van Halen's "Jump" from April 6, 2014, in Dallas, Texas.

From a guitarist's perspective, the coolest thing about this video is former Rage Against the Machine/Audioslave guitarist Tom Morello's take on Eddie Van Halen's famous guitar solo. You can check it all out below in a recently posted pro-shot video.

Note: Skip ahead to 1:10 to avoid all the pre-song nonsense.