Capsize: "This Song Made Me Think of You" Playthrough Video —Exclusive

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of the playthrough video for "This Song Made Me Think of You" by Capsize.
The song is from Capsize's debut album, The Angst In My Veins, which is available now via Equal Vision Records.
"On The Angst In My Veins, the writing process was focused on the darker and more melodic side of the musical spectrum," says Capsize guitarist Ryan Knowles. "The whole record is played in the same key and tuning (C minor, drop C [CGCFAD]) to keep a consistency throughout the listen that allows all the songs to flow and work together as one cohesive unit."
The album was recorded with producer Jay Maas (Bane, Defeater) at Getaway Recordings in Haverhill, Massachusetts. The San Diego-based melodic hardcore outfit is midway through a full U.S. tour with Being As An Ocean, and they'll be heading overseas for the Impericon Never Say Die Tour with Terror, Stick To Your Guns, Comeback Kid and more.
You can check out all their current tour dates below.
The new album can be heard in its entirety on Equal Vision Records' YouTube channel and is available for purchase here.
For more about Capsize, follow them on Facebook and Instagram.
2014 CAPSIZE TOUR DATES
- Capsize w/Being As An Ocean, Fit For A King, Gideon, and Wolves At The Gate
- Oct 16 Troutville, VA@ Inside-Out
- Oct 17 Pittsburgh, PA @ Altar Bar
- Oct 18 Buffalo, NY @ Waiting Room
- Oct 19 Columbus, OH @ Skully’s
- Oct 20 Grand Rapids, MI @ The Stache
- Oct 21 Detroit, MI @ The Shelter
- Oct 22 Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen
- Oct 23 Indianapolis, IN @ Emerson Theatre
- Oct 24 St. Louis, MO @ Fubar
- Oct 25 Shawnee, KS @ Aftershock
Never Say Die Tour: Capsize w/Terror, Stick To Your Guns, Comeback Kid and more
Oct 31 Wiesbaden, DE @ Schlachthof
Nov 01 Wolverhampton, UK @ Wulfrun Hall
Nov 02 Leeds, UK @ Cockpit
Nov 03 Dublin, IE @ The Village
Nov 04 Glasgow, UK @ Garage
Nov 05 London, UK @ O2 Academy Islington
Nov 06 Eindhoven, HL @ Effenaar
Nov 07 Aarhus, DK @ Voxhall
Nov 08 Stockholm, SWE @ Klubben
Nov 09 Oslo, NO @ Betong
Nov 11 Helsinki, FI @ Nosturi
Nov 13 Hamburg, DE @ Fabrik
Nov 14 Berlin, DE @ Astra
Nov 15 Warsaw, PL @ Proxima
Nov 16 Wien, AT @ Arena
Nov 17 Prague, CZ @ Meet Factory
Nov 18 München, DE @ Backstage Werk
Nov 19 Bologna, IT @ Zona Roveri
Nov 20 Pratteln, CH @ Z7
Nov 21 Lyon, FR @ CCO
Nov 22 Barcelona, ES @ Razzmatazz
Nov 23 Madrid, ES @ Penelope
Nov 24 Bordeaux, FR @ Rock School Barbey
Nov 25 Paris, FR @ Trabendo
Nov 26 Esch, LU @ Kulturfabrik
Nov 27 Antwerp, BE @ Trix Zaal
Nov 28 Dresden, DE @ Reithalle
Nov 29 Köln, DE @ Essigfabrik