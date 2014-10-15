Capsize: "This Song Made Me Think of You" Playthrough Video —Exclusive

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of the playthrough video for "This Song Made Me Think of You" by Capsize.

The song is from Capsize's debut album, The Angst In My Veins, which is available now via Equal Vision Records.

"On The Angst In My Veins, the writing process was focused on the darker and more melodic side of the musical spectrum," says Capsize guitarist Ryan Knowles. "The whole record is played in the same key and tuning (C minor, drop C [CGCFAD]) to keep a consistency throughout the listen that allows all the songs to flow and work together as one cohesive unit."

The album was recorded with producer Jay Maas (Bane, Defeater) at Getaway Recordings in Haverhill, Massachusetts. The San Diego-based melodic hardcore outfit is midway through a full U.S. tour with Being As An Ocean, and they'll be heading overseas for the Impericon Never Say Die Tour with Terror, Stick To Your Guns, Comeback Kid and more.

You can check out all their current tour dates below.

The new album can be heard in its entirety on Equal Vision Records' YouTube channel and is available for purchase here.

For more about Capsize, follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

2014 CAPSIZE TOUR DATES

Capsize w/Being As An Ocean, Fit For A King, Gideon, and Wolves At The Gate

Oct 16 Troutville, VA@ Inside-Out

Oct 17 Pittsburgh, PA @ Altar Bar

Oct 18 Buffalo, NY @ Waiting Room

Oct 19 Columbus, OH @ Skully’s

Oct 20 Grand Rapids, MI @ The Stache

Oct 21 Detroit, MI @ The Shelter

Oct 22 Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen

Oct 23 Indianapolis, IN @ Emerson Theatre

Oct 24 St. Louis, MO @ Fubar

Oct 25 Shawnee, KS @ Aftershock

Never Say Die Tour: Capsize w/Terror, Stick To Your Guns, Comeback Kid and more

Oct 31 Wiesbaden, DE @ Schlachthof

Nov 01 Wolverhampton, UK @ Wulfrun Hall

Nov 02 Leeds, UK @ Cockpit

Nov 03 Dublin, IE @ The Village

Nov 04 Glasgow, UK @ Garage

Nov 05 London, UK @ O2 Academy Islington

Nov 06 Eindhoven, HL @ Effenaar

Nov 07 Aarhus, DK @ Voxhall

Nov 08 Stockholm, SWE @ Klubben

Nov 09 Oslo, NO @ Betong

Nov 11 Helsinki, FI @ Nosturi

Nov 13 Hamburg, DE @ Fabrik

Nov 14 Berlin, DE @ Astra

Nov 15 Warsaw, PL @ Proxima

Nov 16 Wien, AT @ Arena

Nov 17 Prague, CZ @ Meet Factory

Nov 18 München, DE @ Backstage Werk

Nov 19 Bologna, IT @ Zona Roveri

Nov 20 Pratteln, CH @ Z7

Nov 21 Lyon, FR @ CCO

Nov 22 Barcelona, ES @ Razzmatazz

Nov 23 Madrid, ES @ Penelope

Nov 24 Bordeaux, FR @ Rock School Barbey

Nov 25 Paris, FR @ Trabendo

Nov 26 Esch, LU @ Kulturfabrik

Nov 27 Antwerp, BE @ Trix Zaal

Nov 28 Dresden, DE @ Reithalle

Nov 29 Köln, DE @ Essigfabrik