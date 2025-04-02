“If you’re youngish, cute-ish and can play that axe, you’re for me”: Chaka Khan is holding open auditions to find a new guitar player – but she’s got some very specific requirements

R&B and disco legend Chaka Khan has announced she’s going to be holding open auditions to find a new guitar player to join her band – but before you get to work on your submission tape, there are some key criteria you should probably be aware of.

According to her official website, Chaka Khan – aka Yvette Marie Stevens – is on the hunt for a second guitar player who “lives and breathes rock, funk and soul”, and has “the fire to groove, shred, and shine”.

“Chaka here with an exciting opportunity,” the legendary singer writes in a post on Facebook. “I’m searching for a powerhouse guitarist to hit the road with me. This is the real deal, a paying gig, and I need someone who can bring the heat, the passion, and the groove to my stage.”

If you’re sitting there thinking, ‘That’s me!’, you might want to hold your horses. The list of requirements doesn’t stop there.

In a video posted to social media, the singer adds, “I’m in search of a badass rock guitar player. If you’re youngish, cute-ish and can play that axe, you’re for me.”

If you’ve considered all that and still fancy yourself as a youngish, cute-ish player who can serve in Khan’s band, you can head over to the vocalist’s site to fill out the audition form, which requires some basic contact details and the submission of a one-minute – yes, only one minute – YouTube video of you playing in “any genre or style”.

Competition will, unsurprisingly, be fierce, and it’s clear that both seasoned session pros and aspiring players alike will all be throwing their hat into the ring. Heck, Joel Hoekstra has already voiced his keenness, stating his credentials in the comment section of Khan’s post.

High-profile artists holding open auditions to find new guitar players has become increasingly popular in recent times. Last year, Kiki Wong became the latest Smashing Pumpkins member after Billy Corgan announced a worldwide audition for an additional guitarist – an audition that was entered by Guitar World's own Michael Astley-Brown.

And, way back in 2021, Steel Panther held an open audition to find their new bass player.

Mastodon may also yet hold open auditions to find their new guitar player, after Ben Eller was temporarily drafted in to replace the outgoing Brent Hinds. Bill Kelliher has remained coy on the band’s lineup, and has hinted they’ll be hunting far and wide for Hinds’ replacement, having already announced what the band will be looking for in a new player.

To have a crack at becoming Chaka Khan's new guitarist, head over to her website.