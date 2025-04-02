“If you’re youngish, cute-ish and can play that axe, you’re for me”: Chaka Khan is holding open auditions to find a new guitar player – but she’s got some very specific requirements

News
By ( Guitarist, Total Guitar ) published

The legendary disco vocalist has announced a worldwide audition to find an additional guitarist

American singer Chaka Khan performs on stage during the Montreux Jazz Festival Miami at The Hangar at Regatta Harbour on March 01, 2025 in Miami, Florida
(Image credit: Jason Koerner/Getty Images)

R&B and disco legend Chaka Khan has announced she’s going to be holding open auditions to find a new guitar player to join her band – but before you get to work on your submission tape, there are some key criteria you should probably be aware of.

According to her official website, Chaka Khan – aka Yvette Marie Stevens – is on the hunt for a second guitar player who “lives and breathes rock, funk and soul”, and has “the fire to groove, shred, and shine”.

“Chaka here with an exciting opportunity,” the legendary singer writes in a post on Facebook. “I’m searching for a powerhouse guitarist to hit the road with me. This is the real deal, a paying gig, and I need someone who can bring the heat, the passion, and the groove to my stage.”

If you’re sitting there thinking, ‘That’s me!’, you might want to hold your horses. The list of requirements doesn’t stop there.

In a video posted to social media, the singer adds, “I’m in search of a badass rock guitar player. If you’re youngish, cute-ish and can play that axe, you’re for me.”

Posted by chakakhan on 

If you’ve considered all that and still fancy yourself as a youngish, cute-ish player who can serve in Khan’s band, you can head over to the vocalist’s site to fill out the audition form, which requires some basic contact details and the submission of a one-minute – yes, only one minute – YouTube video of you playing in “any genre or style”.

Competition will, unsurprisingly, be fierce, and it’s clear that both seasoned session pros and aspiring players alike will all be throwing their hat into the ring. Heck, Joel Hoekstra has already voiced his keenness, stating his credentials in the comment section of Khan’s post.

High-profile artists holding open auditions to find new guitar players has become increasingly popular in recent times. Last year, Kiki Wong became the latest Smashing Pumpkins member after Billy Corgan announced a worldwide audition for an additional guitarist – an audition that was entered by Guitar World's own Michael Astley-Brown.

And, way back in 2021, Steel Panther held an open audition to find their new bass player.

Mastodon may also yet hold open auditions to find their new guitar player, after Ben Eller was temporarily drafted in to replace the outgoing Brent Hinds. Bill Kelliher has remained coy on the band’s lineup, and has hinted they’ll be hunting far and wide for Hinds’ replacement, having already announced what the band will be looking for in a new player.

To have a crack at becoming Chaka Khan's new guitarist, head over to her website.

Matt Owen
Matt Owen
Senior Staff Writer, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is a Senior Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about artists
Chrissie Hynde of The Pretenders performs onstage at the 2023 Ohana Festival held at Doheny State Beach on October 1, 2023 in Dana Point, California

“I walked in and said, ‘Can I get that guitar, the one at the end there?’ He looked at the name on the credit card then looked up at me”: Chrissie Hynde on that one time she bought her own signature guitar off the shelf
Andy Summers of the Police performs on stage at Comiskey Park in Chicago, Illinois, July 23, 1984 / Robert Fripp of King Crimson at the Poplar Creek Music Theater in Hoffman Estates, Illinois, June 22, 1984

“I wasn’t into King Crimson at all. Definitely not my kind of music”: How Andy Summers formed one of the 1980s’ most unlikely guitar partnerships with Robert Fripp – despite not being especially keen on some of his work
Chrissie Hynde of The Pretenders performs onstage at the 2023 Ohana Festival held at Doheny State Beach on October 1, 2023 in Dana Point, California

“I walked in and said, ‘Can I get that guitar, the one at the end there?’ He looked at the name on the credit card then looked up at me”: Chrissie Hynde on that one time she bought her own signature guitar off the shelf
See more latest
Most Popular
Chrissie Hynde of The Pretenders performs onstage at the 2023 Ohana Festival held at Doheny State Beach on October 1, 2023 in Dana Point, California
“I walked in and said, ‘Can I get that guitar, the one at the end there?’ He looked at the name on the credit card then looked up at me”: Chrissie Hynde on that one time she bought her own signature guitar off the shelf
Andy Summers of the Police performs on stage at Comiskey Park in Chicago, Illinois, July 23, 1984 / Robert Fripp of King Crimson at the Poplar Creek Music Theater in Hoffman Estates, Illinois, June 22, 1984
“I wasn’t into King Crimson at all. Definitely not my kind of music”: How Andy Summers formed one of the 1980s’ most unlikely guitar partnerships with Robert Fripp – despite not being especially keen on some of his work
Sterling by Music Man Joe Dart signature bass
“Affordable versions of the three best basses I've ever held in my hands”: Sterling by Music Man completes its trilogy of Joe Dart signature models with a trio of made-to-order basses that cost less than $500
Fake Stryman HolySky pedal
“Blurs your bassist so the mix stays focused on where it really matters”: From feline fuzz pedals to Bootsy Jooce, the April Fools Day guitar gags are out in full force this year – and we've rounded up the best
Trump Guitars
“After his successful election, we sell this kind of guitar in the U.S. We once got an order with 12,000 guitars”: New documentary appears to confirm that Trump Guitars are being manufactured in China
Donner Hush-I Pro
“The all-in-one music creation companion”: Donner’s HUSH-I PRO offers built-in FX and onboard IRs – and it could be the ultimate travel guitar
Joe Satriani Bananas Private Collection 2025
“When I saw it, I couldn’t believe how cool it was”: Joe Satriani is selling one of his rarest guitars – an ultra-ambitious Ibanez Y2K Crystal Planet prototype
Kiki Wong and Billy Corgan of The Smashing Pumpkins perform at Fenway Park
Billy Corgan announces new solo project featuring Smashing Pumpkins guitarist Kiki Wong, and U.S. tour celebrating classic Pumpkins eras
Carson Pace, Amber Christman and Daniel Hodsdon of Callous Daoboys perform at The O2 Institute Birmingham on February 21, 2024 in Birmingham, England
“If any song can unite all generations of rock guitar fans, this is it”: March 2025 Guitar World Editors' Picks
Kirk Hammett of Metallica performs onstage as Metallica Presents: The Helping Hands Concert (Paramount+) at Microsoft Theater on December 16, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
“They’re basically Les Paul copies, let’s be frank. It’s a Les Paul-style guitar and I already have amazing Les Pauls”: Kirk Hammett owns over 100 guitars but none of them are PRS. He explains why