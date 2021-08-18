Steel Panther are holding open auditions to recruit a new bassist following Lexxi Foxx’s departure

Steel Panther have announced that the hunt has begun for a new bass guitar player to replace Lexxi Foxx, who left the band last month.

However, there’s a slight twist: Rather than opening the phone books to call up a well-known session player to fill Foxx’s boots, the Californian glam-metal outfit is instead holding open auditions that anyone and everyone can enter.

In a joint mash-up statement posted to their social media, Michael Starr, Satchel and Stix Zadinia said, “As you know, or may not know, Steel Panther is looking for a new bass player.

“Our social sites have been overwhelmed by messages from people who think they’re the one,” they continued. “Are you the one? Do you think you have what it takes?

“We will view every video and we want to see what you’ve got, so bring it. If you make the cut, you will be notified. Are you going to be the next bass player for Steel Panther? Are you?! Let the submissions begin.”

There are only three instructions: First, the entrant must, according to the entry site, “be bitchin." Then, it’s just a simple case of filming yourself playing a Steel Panther song, recording a video message stating why you should be recruited and uploading both to special Dropbox folders.

Why do they not recruit from the ranks of session bassists, you ask? Well, in reply to a comment that queried if they were struggling to find a player, Steel Panther replied, “We are not. We have lots of options – but since we were all once fans trying to get a break, we’d love to hear what people who dig us have to bring.”

Lexxi Foxx was Steel Panther's bassist since the group formed as Metal Shop in 2000. He appeared on all five of the outfit’s albums, Feel the Steel, Balls Out, All You Can Eat, Lower the Bar and Heavy Metal Rules.

In a statement, Steel Panther called it “the end of an era," and said the bassist was leaving to spend more time dedicated to his side business, Sexy Lexxi’s Prettiest Pets, which he started during the pandemic.

“Steel Panther will continue to rock the world,” it continued. “And though we may not ever find a bassist quite as beautiful as Lexxi, it shouldn't be hard to find one to match his towering intellect. Good luck... and goodbye Lexxi Foxx!”

For full details on how to audition, head over to the Steel Panther bass auditions page.