Check Out NAMM's New "Just Play" Campaign Videos

NAMM — the folks that bring you the twice-yearly gearfest known as the NAMM Show — has created a couple of Public Service Announcement videos to encourage more people to start playing music and fewer to stop.

These are playing nationwide, and Spanish and Portuguese versions are playing in South America.

As all musicians are in the "business" of spreading the joy of playing and performing music, what do you think of these videos? Effective? Ineffective? Awesome? Could have been better if they did this or that?

