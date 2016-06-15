Colbie Caillat Announces New Album, Acoustic Tour

Colbie Caillat has announced a new album, entitled The Malibu Sessions.

"I've always been inspired by classic rock from the 70's and how records were made at that time. There's a lot of Paul Simon, Fleetwood Mac and Tom Petty influences on these songs," Caillat said of the new record, which will be released through a partnership between her new label, PlummyLou Records, and RED Distribution.

In addition, Caillat will embark on her first ever acoustic tour, which will feature Justin Young and High Dive Heart.

"I've always wanted to play an acoustic tour. Showing the rawness of the songs I wrote in their natural state," Caillat said.

"The best part about this tour is that my band and openers are the people I wrote and recorded this record with, my best friends & my fiancé. We'll all be on one bus, including our dogs."

To purchase tickets, visit http://www.colbiecaillat.com.

The Malibu Sessions Acoustic Tour Dates: