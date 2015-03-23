The Commander-In-Chief Plays Theme from 'Dragon Age: Inquisition' — Video

Here's a new video by the Commander-In-Chief, a seven-string (Ibanez) guitarist who lives in England.

It's a new arrangement of the theme from Dragon Age: Inquisition, a role-playing video game developed by BioWare and published by Electronic Arts. The music was written by Trevor Morris.

That's the Commander's brother, William Hagen, sitting in on piano. He's making his first appearance in a Commander-in-Chief video.

The Commander-in-Chief has released a new album, 2 Guitars: The Classical Crossover Album, with classical guitarist Craig Ogden. In recent weeks, we've premiered several songs (and videos) from 2 Guitars, including "Introduction and Rondo Capriccioso,""Por una Cabeza," the duo's version of Caprice No. 24 by Niccolo Paganini and an original song, "Let It Go."

For more information on (and to order) the album, visit commandermusic.com.