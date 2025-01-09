“Dad's gift to the world was music. I'm so happy to come together with some very special friends to honor the beauty of his life”: Dickey Betts' legacy to be celebrated in star-studded tribute concert
In Memory of Dickey Betts will take place on February 28 at the Allman Brothers Band's stronghold of Macon, Georgia
An all-star lineup, featuring members of the extended Allman Brothers Band family, will perform at a Dickey Betts tribute concert, In Memory of Dickey Betts, scheduled for February 28 at the Macon City Auditorium in the group's stronghold of Macon, Georgia. The event will be hosted and curated by Betts' son, Duane Betts.
Alongside former Allman Brothers Band members Warren Haynes, Derek Trucks, Jaimoe, Chuck Leavell, and Oteil Burbridge, the concert will feature Susan Tedeschi, Duane Betts, Gregg Allman's son Devon Allman, Blackberry Smoke's Charlie Starr, Wet Willie's Jimmy Hall, and Lamar Williams Jr., the son of ABB's bassist during the '70s, Lamar Williams. More musicians are expected to be added and announced soon.
“For so many of us, Dad's gift to the world was music,” reflects Duane. “I'm so happy to come together with some very special friends to honor the depth and beauty of his life and, of course, to share that sweet, melodic sound he is so well known for.”
A portion of the proceeds from the star-studded concert will go toward furthering music education in honor of Dickey Betts, including the new Dickey Betts Scholarship at Berklee College of Music.
Tickets for the show will go on sale on January 13 at 10 a.m. ET via Ticketmaster. A limited number of VIP ticket packages will also be available, including an artist meet-and-greet, a T-shirt, a signed poster, and a commemorative laminate.
Dickey Betts passed away on April 18, 2024, at the age of 80. As a tribute to Betts' legacy, Guitar World’s Andy Aledort, Betts' right-hand man who played over 250 shows around the globe with him, reflected on his experience touring with Betts, asserting that he “laid the foundation for what was at the time a new style of music to be known as Southern rock.”
