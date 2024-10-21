“We’ve had four days to learn these songs and we’re gonna play every single one of them tonight”: Eric Clapton, Trey Anastasio, Bob Weir, Van Morrison, Mike Campbell, Lucinda Williams celebrate Robbie Robertson at epic Martin Scorsese-curated tribute

The nearly five-hour tribute concert took place on October 17 at Los Angeles' Kia Forum and included tracks from The Band and Robertson's post-Band career

Margo Price, Bob Weir, Trey Anastasio, Jim James performs onstage at &quot;Life Is a Carnival: A Musical Celebration of Robbie Robertson&quot; held at the Kia Forum on October 17, 2024 in Los Angeles, California
Margo Price, Bob Weir, Trey Anastasio, Jim James performs onstage at Life Is a Carnival: A Musical Celebration of Robbie Robertson held at the Kia Forum on October 17, 2024 in Los Angeles, California (Image credit: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

The Martin Scorsese-led Robbie Robertson tribute, The Life Is a Carnival: A Musical Celebration of Robbie Robertson, took place at Los Angeles' Kia Forum on October 17 – and it was a veritable who's who of the music industry paying tribute to The Band legend.

The roughly five-hour concert, which included performances by the likes of Eric Clapton, Van Morrison, Trey Anastasio, Mike Campbell, Lucinda Williams, Bob Weir, and Warren Haynes, was clearly meant to evoke Scorsese's 1978 classic The Last Waltz, which documented The Band's farewell concert appearance at San Francisco's Winterland Ballroom on Thanksgiving Day 1976.

