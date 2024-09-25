“I’m almost getting scared about my love affair with this guitar – I’m worried what I would do if something happened to it”: Trey Anastasio on the creation of his “perfect” custom Languedoc guitars – and the genius who made them (who only sees mistakes)

By
published

Whenever the Phish frontman appears on the hallowed cover of Guitar World he has his Languedocs with him. But what makes them so great?

Trey Anastasio of Phish with his Languedoc semi-hollow electric guitar
(Image credit: Future / Danny Clinch)

Phish guitarist Trey Anastasio is rarely seen without one of his custom Paul Languedoc guitars – the koa builds that have accompanied him on ever Guitar World cover to date.

The instrument stands out for both its design and sound, created as a hybrid of several guitars – and sonic templates – merged into one to Anastasio’s varying demands. It has remained a staple of his live rig and played a huge part in the creation of some of Phish’s most critically acclaimed work.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Alan Paul
Alan Paul

Alan Paul is the author of three books, Texas Flood: The Inside Story of Stevie Ray Vaughan, One Way Way Out: The Inside Story of the Allman Brothers Band – which were both New  York Times bestsellers – and Big in China: My Unlikely Adventures Raising a Family, Playing the Blues and Becoming a Star in Beijing, a memoir about raising a family in Beijing and forming a Chinese blues band that toured the nation. He’s been associated with Guitar World for 30 years, serving as Managing Editor from 1991-96. He plays in two bands: Big in China and Friends of the Brothers, with Guitar World’s Andy Aledort.