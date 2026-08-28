Friedman honors one of the most iconic amp modders of all time with new Jose 20 amps: “A faithful interpretation of one of rock’s most influential amplifier voices”
Dave Friedman has teamed up with the late Jose Arredondo’s daughter for a 20W head and 1x12 combo that champions his innovative amp mods
The late Jose Arredondo was an icon of pimping tube amps. After Friedman paid tribute to him with the Jose 100 last year, the firm is continuing to honor his tone-tweaking legacy by unveiling two smaller versions.
The Jose 20 delivers 20-watt head and 1x12 combo versions of the amp for those who want the same magic without triple-figure wattage. Arredondo’s amp modifications have long fascinated Dave Friedman, an esteemed amp builder in his own right, and for these, he’s teamed up with his daughter, Marisol.
Straight off the bat, it’s clear to see that they’re very well spec’d. Beneath their hoods are twin EL84 power tubes, a quartet of 12AX7 preamp tubes, and in the combo, a Celestion G12M-65 Creamback speaker.
But the real showstopper is the internally bridged Volume I and Volume II configuration. It channels the spirit of Arredondo builds, with “dynamics, sustain, harmonic complexity, tight low end, and highly responsive feel” on tap. That means, in classic Plexi style, players can make the most of the classic channel-jumping technique.
Other features to get excited about include a Plexi/Gain switch between traditional Plexi and Jose-styled saturation, and a Fat switch for extra body and punch. It’s like instantly feeding it 10,000 donuts.
There’s also a three-position Gain Style switch that offers a trio of gain-stage structures, from hot-rodded Plexi to “crushing” rhythm tones and a harmonically rich lead tone. A transparent series effects loop makes it ideal for pedalboards.
Each amp is hand-built in Los Angeles, with custom-made transformers a key part of the recipe.
All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox!
“The Friedman Jose 20 Series is a faithful interpretation of one of rock’s most influential amplifier voices,” says Friedman, who adds that these builds are crafted “for today’s player,” and thus are not straight-up nostalgia pieces.
The 20-watt Jose 20 head comes in at $1,799, with the combo costing $2,099.
See Friedman Amplification for more.
Elsewhere, Dave Friedman built a pedalboard for Steve Stevens, and it taught him a lot about tone.
A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.