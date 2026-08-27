Gibson launches its first baritone in a decade – and it’s got all-new pickups

Gibson has continued to make moves in the extended range market by releasing its first baritone guitar in a decade.

Back at NAMM, the company teased it would be exploring heavier territory when it confirmed seven-strings and baritones were on the cards. More recently, it surprise-launched the Gibson Les Paul Long Scale. Now, it’s continued that momentum with the Victory Baritone.

It becomes Gibson’s first production-run baritone since the early 2010s, when it had the SG Baritone, Explorer Baritone and Les Paul Studio Baritone on its books. There was also Buckethead’s cult classic signature model, which was available around 2011.

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Since then, it’s been all quiet on the extended range front. But with the rising popularity of these models, Gibson is clearly keen to get in on the action.

Tuned B to B, this new model has a 28” scale length and offers a mahogany body with updated Victory contours. There’s also a mahogany neck with a rounded profile, a compound-radius ebony fingerboard, and 24 medium jumbo frets.

Image 1 of 2 Gibson Victory Baritone in Graphite Metallic (Image credit: Gibson) Gibson Victory Baritone in British Racing Green (Image credit: Gibson) Image 1 of 2 View Original Image 2 of 2 View Original

The Explorer-style headstock is fitted with a Graph Tech nut and Grover Mini Rotomatic tuners, while the body is equipped with the classic Tune-O-Matic bridge and Stop Bar tailpiece.

Sharing the spotlight with the extended scale length are Gibson’s new ELEV8 humbuckers. Newly developed for the Victory Baritone, they are said to be tailored for down-tuned riffing to retain a tight low-end and impressive note separation.

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They have alnico 8 magnets and custom-gauge wiring, and are Gibson’s take on the modern heavy pickup. Both have push-pull controls for coil-splitting and inner/outer coil selection.

This becomes the latest addition to the Victory line since Gibson revived the oft-forgotten cult 1980s model in 2024. The range also includes a Floyd Rose version.

The Victory Baritone is available now in British Racing Green and Graphite Metallic for $2,499.

Visit Gibson for more.