“Very few people in the history of the electric guitar have pushed the design forward more than Paul”: John Mayer to induct Paul Reed Smith into Guitar Center Rockwalk

Guitar Center’s illustrious Rockwalk in Hollywood honors guitarists who changed the game. But manufacturers, and the people who make those brands iconic, often get the nod, too. Paul Reed Smith is the latest figure to be honored.

Smith, who founded PRS just over 40 years ago and has won over the hearts of everyone from Carlos Santana and Alex Lifeson to Ed Sheeran and Jeff Beck (apparently), is now being recognized for his contributions to the instrument’s legacy.

It’s his old pal and PRS artist John Mayer, with whom he crafted the best-selling Silver Sky, who’ll be inducting him. He’s giving back to a man who’s given him so much.

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“The first time I saw a RockWalk induction, Ted McCarty was getting inducted, and Eddie Van Halen was one of the people in attendance to witness it,” Smith says.

“I was very pleased for Ted. That I’ll be in the middle of another induction is an honor and leaves me without words.”

Mayer will deliver a speech at the ceremony on September 26. It’s set to take place at the Dell West Plaza Rockwalk Stage at the Moody Center during the Crossroads Guitar Festival in Austin, Texas. The completed handprint will then be transported to Sunset Boulevard. Guitar Center CEO Gabe Dalporto will also attend.

(Image credit: Jordan McLachlan)

“There are very few people in the history of the electric guitar who have pushed the design and perfection of the instrument forward more than Paul,” Dalporto says. “He has inspired generations of musicians and instrument makers and is a living legend in our industry.”

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Smith will be in prestigious company alongside 2024 inductee Gary Clark Jr., and a host of heavy hitters, including Steve Vai, Robert Johnson and Les Paul.

It’s two inductions in quick succession after Billy Idol and his foil, Steve Stevens, dipped their hands into wet concrete in June.