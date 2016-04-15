Dave Edmunds Plays "Sabre Dance" in 1991

Today is the 72nd birthday of Welsh guitarist Dave Edmunds—he of Rockpile and Love Sculpture fame, he who scored a Number 1 U.K. hit with "I Hear You Knocking" in 1970.

Edmunds forged a successful solo career with a string of middle-weight hits, including "Queen of Hearts," "Girls Talk" and "Slipping Away."

But what a lot of people don't know is that Edmunds is an incredible guitarist, initially making his six-string mark with Love Sculpture's blistering version of "Sabre Dance" in 1968.

Edmunds still performs "Sabre Dance," and we figured we'd share a late-1991 live version of the tune below. The song has gone on to be his official guitar showcase piece, and it's easy to see why.

As everyone knows, "Sabre Dance" is from the final act of Aram Khachaturian's ballet Gayane. It is Khachaturian's best known and most recognizable work.

For more about Edmunds, follow him on Facebook.