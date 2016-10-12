Dave Mustaine Calls Out “A**hole” Fan for Interrupting Him at Megadeth Show

Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine called a fan “an asshole,” “a turd” and “a pile of shit” for interrupting him while he spoke to the audience at the group’s show in Moline, Illinois, on October 7.

The incident was captured on video and shows Mustaine telling the crowd a story, when a man in the audience loudly interrupts him.

“What? What’d you say?” Mustaine asks. “Okay, everybody, I’m gonna wait till this asshole is done talking.”

“No, go ahead,” Mustaine says after waiting a moment. “Whatever you’ve gotta say is more important than what I’ve gotta say.”

You can watch the full incident below.

Megadeth’s tour with Amon Amarth, Suicidal Tendencies, Metal Church and Butcher Babies launched on September 20 in Casper, Wyoming, with dates booked through October 15 in Camden, New Jersey. Megadeth are continuing to tour in support of their latest album, Dystopia, which came out last January.