Awhile back, Megadeth bassist David Ellefson stopped by the Guitar World studio in New York City to discuss—and play—his five favorite Megadeth bass riffs.

It's safe to say some of his choices will surprise you. Check it out above!

Megadeth are currently celebrating their 35th anniversary, and recently released the music video for "Lying in State," from their 2016 album, Dystopia.

