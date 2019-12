In 1992, Pink Floyd's David Gilmour joined singer Tom Jones for a powerful performance of Prince's "Purple Rain."

The performance is from a TV show called Tom Jones: The Right Time, which aired in June of that year.

Note that there's also a more recent instrumental version of "Purple Rain" on YouTube that often is credited to Gilmour, but we can't verify that it's really him playing. This 1992 video, however, leaves no doubt as to who's playing that glorious Strat solo at 2:28. Enjoy!