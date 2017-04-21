David Gilmour Honors Prince: Watch "Comfortably Numb" Morph Into "Purple Rain"

On April 24, 2016, Pink Floyd legend David Gilmour performed a touching tribute to Prince during his show at London's Royal Albert Hall.

The show took place three days after Prince's death was announced.

Just as Gilmour was about to play the second guitar solo in Pink Floyd's “Comfortably Numb,” he suddenly shifted into Prince's “Purple Rain.”

Actually, he blended the solos from “Purple Rain" and “Comfortably Numb,” making it seem as though they were part of the same song.

As we've reported, this isn't Gilmour's first crack at "Purple Rain"; he performed it with Tom Jones in 1992. Good job on the spine-tingling, Mr. Gilmour!