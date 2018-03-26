Def Leppard Collect First Four Studio Albums on 'Volume One' Box Set

Def Leppard have announced Volume One, a box set collecting the band's first four studio albums, plus a disc of rarities and a live set called Live at the LA Forum 1983. The set is the first in a planned four-volume, career-spanning box set series.

In total, Volume One contains the band's first four albums—1980's On Through The Night, 1981's High ’N’ Dry, 1983's Pyromania and their blockbuster 1987 album, Hysteria—in addition to Rarities Volume 1, a compilation of rare B-sides and early recordings hand-selected by frontman Joe Elliot, a live set called Live at the LA Forum 1983 and the band's original, self-titled EP on a three-inch CD.

Every album in the box set was mastered by longtime band producer Ronan McHugh and cut by Greg Moore. It will be available as an 8CD set, or a 7LP, limited edition set. The set will also feature a hardback book with rare photos of the group.

Volume One will be available June 1 via Bludgeon Riffola/Mercury/UMe. You can preorder it right here.

Def Leppard are set to embark on a massive, co-headlining tour with Journey in May. You can see a full list of dates below.

Journey / Def Leppard 2018 Tour Dates

5/21 – Hartford, CT, XL Center

5/23 – Albany, NY, Times Union Center

5/25 – Hershey, PA, Hersheypark Stadium

5/26 – Buffalo, NY, KeyBank Center

5/28 – Cleveland, OH, Quicken Loans Arena

5/30 – Cincinnati, OH, U.S. Bank Arena

6/1 – Toronto, ON, Rogers Centre

6/2 – Pittsburgh, PA, PPG Paints Arena

6/5 – Raleigh, NC, PNC Arena

6/6 – Knoxville, TN, Thompson-Boling Arena

6/8 – Bristow, VA, Jiffy Lube Live

6/9 – Charlotte, NC, Spectrum Center

6/11 – Philadelphia, PA, Wells Fargo Center

6/13 – New York, NY, Madison Square Garden

6/15 – Newark, NJ, Prudential Center

6/16 – Baltimore, MD, Royal Farms Arena

7/1 – Atlanta, GA, SunTrust Park

7/3 – Noblesville, IN, Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

7/4 – Milwaukee, WI, Summerfest

7/6 – Memphis, TN, FedExForum

7/7 – North Little Rock, AR, Verizon Arena

7/9 – Tulsa, OK, BOK Center

7/11 – Louisville, KY, KFC Yum! Center

7/13 – Detroit, MI, Comerica Park

7/14 – Chicago, IL, Wrigley Field

7/16 – Wichita, KS, INTRUST Bank Arena

7/18 – Sioux Falls, SD, Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

7/19 – Lincoln, NE, Pinnacle Bank Arena

7/21 – Denver, CO, Coors Field

7/23 – Des Moines, IA, Wells Fargo Arena

7/25 – Kansas City, MO, Sprint Center

7/27 – Minneapolis, MN, Target Field

7/28 – Fargo, ND, Fargodome

8/11 – Boston, MA, Fenway Park

8/13 – Virginia Beach, VA, Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

8/15 – Columbia, SC, Colonial Life Arena

8/17 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL, BB&T Center

8/18 – Tampa, FL, Amalie Arena

8/20 – Birmingham, AL, Legacy Arena @ The BJCC

8/22 – Columbus, OH, Schottenstein Center

8/24 – St. Louis, MO, Busch Stadium

8/25 – Nashville, TN, Bridgestone Arena

8/27 – New Orleans, LA, Smoothie King Center

8/29 – Dallas, TX, American Airlines Center

8/31 – San Antonio, TX, AT&T Center

9/1 – Houston, TX, Toyota Center

9/5 – Albuquerque, NM, Isleta Amphitheater

9/7 – Phoenix, AZ, Talking Stick Resort Arena

9/8 – Las Vegas, NV, T-Mobile Arena

9/21 – San Francisco, CA, AT&T Park

9/23 – San Diego, CA, Petco Park

9/25 – Salt Lake City, UT, Vivint Smart Home Arena

9/26 – Nampa, ID, Ford Idaho Center Arena

9/28 – Portland, OR, Moda Center

9/29 – Seattle, WA, Gorge Amphitheatre

10/1 – Vancouver, BC, Rogers Arena

10/4 – Sacramento, CA, Golden 1 Center

10/6 – Los Angeles, CA, The Forum