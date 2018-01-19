Journey, Def Leppard Announce Massive North American Co-Headlining Tour

Journey and Def Leppard have confirmed the news they have been teasing for quite a while now: they're going on tour together. And, by the looks of it, it's gonna be epic.

The two bands will split headlining duties evenly across the 58-city tour, which will run from May 21—when it opens with a show at the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut—to October 6, when the tour will close with a show at the Forum in Los Angeles.

The full itinerary, which you can see for yourself below, includes shows at New York's Madison Square Garden and Boston's Fenway Park and touches just about every corner of the U.S., with a couple of stops in Canada.

For tickets and more information, stop by journeymusic.com.

Journey / Def Leppard 2018 Tour Dates

5/21 – Hartford, CT, XL Center

5/23 – Albany, NY, Times Union Center

5/25 – Hershey, PA, Hersheypark Stadium

5/26 – Buffalo, NY, KeyBank Center

5/28 – Cleveland, OH, Quicken Loans Arena

5/30 – Cincinnati, OH, U.S. Bank Arena

6/1 – Toronto, ON, Rogers Centre

6/2 – Pittsburgh, PA, PPG Paints Arena

6/5 – Raleigh, NC, PNC Arena

6/6 – Knoxville, TN, Thompson-Boling Arena

6/8 – Bristow, VA, Jiffy Lube Live

6/9 – Charlotte, NC, Spectrum Center

6/11 – Philadelphia, PA, Wells Fargo Center

6/13 – New York, NY, Madison Square Garden

6/15 – Newark, NJ, Prudential Center

6/16 – Baltimore, MD, Royal Farms Arena

7/1 – Atlanta, GA, SunTrust Park

7/3 – Noblesville, IN, Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

7/4 – Milwaukee, WI, Summerfest

7/6 – Memphis, TN, FedExForum

7/7 – North Little Rock, AR, Verizon Arena

7/9 – Tulsa, OK, BOK Center

7/11 – Louisville, KY, KFC Yum! Center

7/13 – Detroit, MI, Comerica Park

7/14 – Chicago, IL, Wrigley Field

7/16 – Wichita, KS, INTRUST Bank Arena

7/18 – Sioux Falls, SD, Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

7/19 – Lincoln, NE, Pinnacle Bank Arena

7/21 – Denver, CO, Coors Field

7/23 – Des Moines, IA, Wells Fargo Arena

7/25 – Kansas City, MO, Sprint Center

7/27 – Minneapolis, MN, Target Field

7/28 – Fargo, ND, Fargodome

8/11 – Boston, MA, Fenway Park

8/13 – Virginia Beach, VA, Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

8/15 – Columbia, SC, Colonial Life Arena

8/17 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL, BB&T Center

8/18 – Tampa, FL, Amalie Arena

8/20 – Birmingham, AL, Legacy Arena @ The BJCC

8/22 – Columbus, OH, Schottenstein Center

8/24 – St. Louis, MO, Busch Stadium

8/25 – Nashville, TN, Bridgestone Arena

8/27 – New Orleans, LA, Smoothie King Center

8/29 – Dallas, TX, American Airlines Center

8/31 – San Antonio, TX, AT&T Center

9/1 – Houston, TX, Toyota Center

9/5 – Albuquerque, NM, Isleta Amphitheater

9/7 – Phoenix, AZ, Talking Stick Resort Arena

9/8 – Las Vegas, NV, T-Mobile Arena

9/21 – San Francisco, CA, AT&T Park

9/23 – San Diego, CA, Petco Park

9/25 – Salt Lake City, UT, Vivint Smart Home Arena

9/26 – Nampa, ID, Ford Idaho Center Arena

9/28 – Portland, OR, Moda Center

9/29 – Seattle, WA, Gorge Amphitheatre

10/1 – Vancouver, BC, Rogers Arena

10/4 – Sacramento, CA, Golden 1 Center

10/6 – Los Angeles, CA, The Forum