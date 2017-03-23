Dire Straits’ “Sultans of Swing” in the Styles of 12 Famous Guitarists

(Image credit: Paul Kane/Getty Images)

Back in 2015, guitarist Andre Antunes had a viral sensation with a video in which he copied the styles of 10 famous guitarists while soloing to Daft Punk’s “Get Lucky.”

He followed it up with similar takes on Mark Ronson’s “Uptown Funk” and the music of Michael Jackson.

And now he’s back at it again. In the video below, Andre tackles Dire Straits’ “Sultans of Swing” in the styles of 12 guitarists, including Slash, Brian May, Randy Rhoads, Eddie Van Halen and eight others.

But Andre goes a step further by incorporating solos from those players into the performance, including “Sweet Child O’ Mine” (Slash), “Don’t Stop Me Now” (May), “Crazy Train” (Rhoads) and “Eruption” (Van Halen).

So you get the idea. Now all you have to do is watch. And be sure to check out guitarists number 10 and 11.

For more of Andre’s videos, visit his YouTube channel.